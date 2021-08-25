The cabinet must better explain on the basis of which criteria coroanvirus measures will be extended or relaxed in the coming period. This was stated by the Advisory Division of the Council of State in an advisory report on the extension of the law on which the current coronavirus measures are based.

The government wants to extend the Temporary Covid-19 Measures Act (Twm), as the law is formally called, until 1 December. The Council of State believes that the government is "right to conclude that the vast majority of the Twm cannot be missed at the moment".

The cabinet relies on advice from experts in the Outbreak Management Team. This links the coronavirus measures to three risk levels: worrisome, vigilant and a situation in which the virus is permanently under control.

In the first two situations, the Twm is still necessary, according to the cabinet, but the Council of State notes that it is difficult to predict when the virus will be "permanently under control". It could be that this will take quite some time, while it could be judged earlier that the law is no longer "necessary and proportionate" According to the Council of State, the cabinet should explain better how it makes this assessment.

As an example of the "erratic course" of the crisis, the Council of State pointed to the relaxations that were implemented in June, but had to be quickly reversed when the number of infections rose again quickly. The Council of State understands that there is a "very understandable wish" to open up society, but at the same time warns against relaxing too quickly.

"In addition to societal disappointment" there is a risk that "the credibility and effectiveness" of the law and the measures will be affected. "Viewed in that light, it must always be considered" whether a "slower and more gradual pace of relaxation is not preferable".