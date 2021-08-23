Football fans need to celebrate goals more reserved, Health Minster Hugo de Jonge said on Monday which means no jumping around or huddling together. The terraces will be closed but further measures will not be implemented for the time being.

The health minister acknowledged that the situation in sports stadiums has improved. Spectators have spread out more across the stadiums. Vaccination certificates and coronavirus tests have also been checked more diligently upon entry.

Last week, De Jonge cautioned there will be more measures if the situation in stadiums did not improve. “If people don’t sit down and more than two-thirds of the stadium are filled then those can be reasons to tighten the restrictions”, the minister said last week.

Stadiums are allowed to admit two-thirds of the total capacity, provided the audience remains seated and has proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Some stadiums closed off one section last week which meant fans still crowded together in one spot.

There is still room for improvement, according to De Jonge. On Tuesday, mayors and top sports clubs will meet to discuss further steps. “Taking steps back is exactly what I don’t want”, De Jonge assured.