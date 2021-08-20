The Cabinet wants football clubs to pay more attention that coronavirus measures are followed in stadiums, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus said during a talk with the football association KNVB.

If there is no improvement this weekend “that could lead to restrictions tightening”, De Jonge said.

Two third of the stadiums are allowed to be filled, according to the most recent coronavirus measures. “That means sitting with your butt on a chair”, De Jonge emphasized. “We really want to more of that this weekend than last time.”

In a number of stadiums, the seats were also not spread out enough. Two-thirds of the stadium were full and the remaining third was empty. “Fixed seating must really be fixed”, De Jonge said. “If you all huddle together that’s not the case.”

“We told the clubs on Monday the importance of spreading the spectators across the stadium”, a KNVM spokesperson told De Telegraaf. “The clubs are responsible for how this is regulating and the municipality for enforcing the rules. We have therefore advised the clubs to enter into discussions with the municipality so that mutual expectations are always clear.”

The health minister hoped it did not come to the point where further restrictions will be needed. “We don’t want that. We just want that people are able to enjoy nice things, such as football.”