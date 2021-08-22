Many reports of flooding were received at the control of emergency services in Friesland on Sunday, due to heavy rainfall. In Zuid-Holland as well heavy rain showers accounted for damages.

Especially from Woudsend in Friesland, people tweeted photos and videos of downpours and flooded streets. The access roads to Woudsend have been closed, the fire brigade reported. The local fire brigade arrived to help combat the downpour.

At least 100 millimeters of rain fell in Woudsend, according to Weer.nl. Reports of flooding also came from Heerenveen. In Zuid-Holland, reports came from among other places, The Hague and Voorschoten.

The KNMI had declared a code yellow for Noord-Holland Friesland, Drenthe and Groningen on Sunday morning due to the heavy downpour of sometimes as much as 40 to 70 millimeters. The warning for Drenthe and Groningen fell around 12:30 p.m.

The speed limit was lowered on the A20 near Rotterdam due to water on the road, a spokesperson of the ANWB told the AD. An accident occurred on the same highway near Rotterdam that may be related to flooding.