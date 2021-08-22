Five cars were involved in a chain collision in and near the Schiphol tunnel on the A4 towards Badhoevedorp Saturday at 6 p.m. Two people had to be brought to hospital to have their wounds treated. The cause of the accident was a rear-end collision.

“Two passengers are being looked after in the ambulance. I do not know how serious their injuries are”, a police spokesperson said to NH Nieuws.

Four of the five cars were badly damaged and had to be towed.

It took multiple hours before traffic was allowed to pass again.

“I just drove past and saw people standing outside of their cars. Some were even playing football. People aren’t staying in their cars anymore”, NH Nieuws colleague Mark Arents said.

The tunnel was reopened again later that night.



