Opel recalled all Ampera-e models in the Netherlands. The battery of the electric car is considered flammable. The car manufacturer confirmed the recall after an earlier report by NU.nl.

In the Netherlands, there are around 3,400 Opel Ampera-e models.

The Ampera-e model is no longer being produced because Opel is not part of General Motors (GM) anymore. The model is similar to GM’s electric Chevrolet Bolt. Both cars have the same battery from LG.

GM recalled all Chevrolet Bolts on Friday. GM warned owners not to park their cars indoors or near buildings until the battery has been replaced. The car manufacturer also warned against charging the car overnight. The same advice applies to the Opel Ampera-e. It was advised to only charge the battery until 90 percent.

The South Korean technology company LG produced the batteries for both the Opel Ampera-e and the Chevrolet Bolt.