A week before crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was gunned down after leaving the RTL Boulevard studio, an employee of the garage where he always parked his car noticed a suspicious person watching De Vries. The employee informed the TV program and they reported it to the police. It is unclear whether anything was actually done with that tip, German magazine De Spiegel and Dutch newspaper NRC reported.

The parking garage employee told Der Spiegel that after two suspects were arrested for De Vries' murder, he recognized suspect Kamil E. as the man who was behaving suspiciously in the parking garage a week earlier. According to the employee, E. was watching De Vries. The garage employee notified the RTL Boulevard security officers, who reported it to the police units Amsterdam and Midden-Nederland.

The police suspect that Kamil E. drove the getaway car for gunman Delano G. after De Vries was shot on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam on July 6. The two suspects were arrested on the A4 highway near Leidschendam on the same night as the shooting. De Vries succumbed to his injuries in hospital on July 15.

The police would not comment on whether the tip led to any measures being taken, according to NRC. Though a spokesperson did say that the investigation into the murder is also looking at De Vries' security.