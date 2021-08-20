The Dutch government offered in the NATO to contribute to the security operations at the airport of the Afghan capital, Kabul, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag said on Friday.

Kaag spoke with the NATO on Friday about the situation in Afghanistan. In what form the Dutch contribution will be, Kaag did not say.

“The reality is that most countries are not able to enter the city; the situation is too dangerous. But if NATO members stick together and everyone provides manpower and possibilities then maybe you are able to do something”, Kaag said.

One of the most important conclusions of the talk was that “The majority of the countries want the Americans to stay longer. As long as possible, until we have retrieved all the people we have to and want to help.”

The United States has the most troops in Kabul who are ensuring the safety of the airport. For many Afghans who helped Western countries and now fear the Taliban, it has been very difficult to reach the airport and catch an evacuation flight.

There were still around 700 people with a Dutch passport in Afghanistan on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for them to come to the airport. Some refused, according to NU.nl, saying that the situation was too dangerous at the moment to travel to the airport.