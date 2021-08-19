The coronavirus situation in the Netherlands improved on the weekly coronavirus map released by the ECDC, the European version of public health institute RIVM. Only four Dutch provinces are still colored red, the second highest risk level. The rest are on orange.

Every Thursday, the ECDC releases its coronavirus map showing the coronavirus risk levels in different countries. There are four risk levels - dark red, red, orange, and green. The risk levels are based on the number of positive coronavirus tests and the percentage of positive tests over the previous two weeks.

Flevoland, Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland and Limburg were red on the map. The provinces of Overijssel, Utrecht, Noord-Brabant and Gelderland moved from red to orange. And Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, and Zeeland remained on orange.

The last time the map of the Netherlands looked this good was in early July. Then four provinces were green and the rest of the country orange. The following week, the fourth coronavirus wave really took hold in the Netherlands and the entire country went red, with Groningen even hitting dark red.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased rapidly. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands, was moved from orange to red. This also applies to Berlin, Hamburg, Schelswig-Holstein and Saarland. The rest of Germany went from green to orange.

The entire France is now red on the map. Wallonia in Belgium went from orange to red. The number of cases is also increasing in Austria, which is now almost completely orange. Scandinavia is also seeing an increase in positive tests.

The situation in Spain is improving slightly, with the regions Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid dropping from dark red to red. The situation in Italy is unchanged.