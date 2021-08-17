The Health Council expects to present an advice in early September, no later than mid-September, on giving fully vaccinated people an extra coronavirus shot, a spokeswoman said. This would protect people better against the coronavirus.

It was previously announced that the cabinet will probably make a decision on this in the autumn. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) must also issue an opinion on this.

In June, the OMT and the Health Council were already asked about their views on such an extra booster. The advisory bodies then jointly indicated that there are still too many uncertainties about the course of the virus and the vaccines. They did, however, call it "plausible that a booster vaccination or vaccination with an adapted SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is in the offing".

The American government plans to give everyone in the United States a third shot, eight months after people were fully vaccinated against the coroanvirus, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Residents of retirement homes and care workers will probably be first in line.

With reporting by ANP