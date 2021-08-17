Groningen and Nijmegen joined the national demonstration of the events sector on Saturday 21 August. According to the organization, 470 festival and event organizers, event locations and suppliers indicated that they will take to the streets.

It was previously announced that there will be peaceful demonstrations in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht. Parties from The Hague will join the protest march in Rotterdam. Demonstrations will take place in the cities from 14:00. People who want to participate can register on the website of the Unmute Us campaign and find the marching routes.

On Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced during a press conference that discotheques and nightclubs will remain closed until 1 November. Festivals will not take place until at least 20 September. Shortly afterwards, the events sector demonstration was announced.

Organizers of Lowlands, DGTL, North Sea Jazz, Best Kept Secret, A State of Trance and Soenda, among others, want to send a signal to the government with the demonstration. They are demanding that events be allowed to take place again at full capacity from 1 September.

With reporting by ANP