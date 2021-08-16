The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by one percent to 2,373 on Monday. The average has fallen for 27 consecutive days from a peak of 10,160, though the rate of decrease showed signs of slowing over the past week.

The average was about nine percent lower compared to a week ago according to raw data from the RIVM. Some 16,418 coronavirus cases were registered over the past seven days according to a mix of raw and corrected data, which puts the average closer to 2,345.

The RIVM learned of 2,275 more positive coronavirus tests during the 24 hours leading up to 10 a.m. on Monday. That was still about one percent lower than the previous day, but it was nearly 10 percent higher than a week ago. The daily total has remained between two and three thousand for 11 straight days.

The cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (198) and Rotterdam (118), which were on par with their respective weekly averages. Some 78 more residents of The Hague tested positive for the viral infection, about 14 percent below average.

Positivity rate continues two-week rise

It was the second day in a row where the weekly average was above 14 percent. Over the past seven days, 14.3 percent of people who scheduled their own coronavirus tests with the GGD received a positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

That has risen steadily since the beginning of the month when the average was 12.3 percent. About 15 thousand people showed up at a GGD test location each of the past seven days, the lowest in a year.

Covid hospital total rises despite decreasing admissions

Despite Covid-19 hospitalizations having fallen last week, the number of currently-admitted Covid-19 patients rose for the third straight day. On average, 81 patients were admitted each of the past seven days, six percent fewer than a week ago. The average includes 15 daily ICU admissions, which dropped from 18 a week ago.

New hospital admissions and the admitted total number of Covid-19 patients “stabilized during the past week,” the patient coordinator LCPS said in a statement.

There were 703 patients with the coronavirus disease in care on Monday afternoon, according to the LCPS. That was an increase of five percent after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The total was now two percent higher compared to a week ago, corresponding to an increase in coronavirus infections at the end of the first week of August. A similar increase would put the patient total back up over 715 by next Monday.

The total on Monday included 504 patients in regular care, a net increase of 33 patients. It was the first time the regular care patient figure was above five hundred since August 3.

There was a net decrease of one patient in intensive care, which brought the ICU figure down to 199.

Hospitals admitted 77 new Covid-19 patients between the afternoons of Sundays and Monday, including 10 who were sent straight to intensive care.