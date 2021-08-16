The air raid siren went off by mistake in the Utrecht region just after 11:00 on Monday morning. This was due to an operating error, said a spokesperson for the Security Region Utrecht. One of the siren poles was tested, but all the sirens in the region went off by accident.

On Twitter, many people reported being surprised by the air raid siren. A resident of Utrecht wrote: "Everyone is scared to death here."

Security Region Gelderland-Zuid reassured residents who may have heard the sirens from Utrecht on Twitter. "Fortunately nothing is wrong and no action is needed." The Security Region Amsterdam-Amstelland also said that the alarm may have been heard in the border area with the Utrecht region.

With reporting by ANP