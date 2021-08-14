Under the motto “Unmute Us!”, more than 300 event organizers will demonstrate on August 21 against the Cabinet’s coronavirus policy. Festivals have been canceled until at least September 20 and nightclubs will not open their doors until November 1 at the earliest, the Cabinet announced on Friday.

“During the recent press conference, festivals again did not get a green light, despite the promise they could take again place once everyone who wants a vaccine has received it”, the event organizers stated. The event organizers, including from festivals such as Lowlands, DGTL and A State of Trance, said they feel they have been put on ‘mute’, hence the name of the demonstration.

The event organizers hoped that as the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 continues to rise, there would be more opportunities for the sector. “If it is not possible now, then when?”, a spokesperson of the organizations told the AD. Willingness to get vaccinated will decrease among young people, the event organizers expected because they will not be allowed to go to festivals or nightclubs anyway.

Director of the Dutch Pop Stages and Festivals Association Berend Schans said to the AD, “The problem of the people who are not vaccinated becomes our problem.”

People need to be encouraged more to get vaccinated, according to the director. “As many people as possible need to get vaccinated. For people who simply do not want that, it is their right. But I think some people are just hesitant.”

The organizers also demanded more clarity from the government when it comes to their coronavirus policy. “The sector asks for a clear plan of action with measurable agreements but also for the recognition of the emotional state of the many visitors and creators who do not feel heard. We want to be able to meet, laugh and dance again”, the spokesperson said.

The peaceful demonstration will take place in Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam and possibly further locations.