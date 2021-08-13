The Ministry of Public Health ordered 4.8 million flu shots this year - 600 thousand more than in 2020, and 1.5 million more than in a non-coronavirus year. Last year there was such high demand for flu shots that some target groups were asked to forgo there shot. The Ministry expects a similar demand this year, NU.nl reports.

In pre-pandemic years, the flu vaccination had a relatively low turnout. In 2018 and 2019, about 52 percent of people invited to be vaccinated, actually showed up for the shot. This year, there's enough vaccines to vaccinate three quarters of those eligible, according to the newspaper.

"The flu only occurs in winter, usually between December and April. The best time for the flu vaccination is therefore from mid-October to mid-November," the Ministry said. Everyone in the target groups for this vaccine will get an invitation during that time.

People are invited to get the flu shot if they are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the flu. This includes people above the age of 60, people with respiratory diseases, and people with diabetes. The shot is free for people with an invitation.