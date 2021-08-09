A 61-year-old man cut up a tent used as a Covid-19 vaccination location on the Podium in Middelburg on Monday morning. He also tried to set the tent on fire. He was arrested, the police said in a statement.

A security guard saw the man vandalize the tent and then ride off on a bicycle at around 4:30 a.m. Police officers arrested him a short distance away. He appeared disturbed and is in custody, the police said.

Why the man attacked a vaccination site, is not clear. The police are investigating.