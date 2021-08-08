A police officer was shot in his leg during an arrest in Rotterdam during the early Sunday morning hours.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on the Westblaak in the center of Rotterdam. Officers stopped three men after reports of intimidation on the Eendrachtsplein located close by.

When the officers wanted to search the three, one of the men threw away a bag with a firearm inside. The firearm went off while the suspect was trying to get rid of it and a bullet hit the officer in the leg.

The three men aged 22, 26 and 32 from Rotterdam have since been taken into custody. The officer was brought to hospital to have his injuries treated.

Na melding van een bedreiging met vuurwapen op #Eendrachtsplein in #Rotterdam, houden agenten drie mannen staande a/d #WestBlaak. Als ze benaderen om te fouilleren gooit één van de verdachten een tas weg. In de tas blijkt een vuurwapen te zitten die afgaat. [1/2] — Politie Rotterdam eo (@Politie_Rdam) August 8, 2021

With reporting by ANP