A 29-year-old man from Libya was arrested in Zandvoort on Wednesday evening after he twice tried to hit the officers trying to arrest him with his car and the crashed into a police car. The officers were unharmed, but both the cop car and the suspect's car were so damaged that they had to be towed away, the police said in a statement.

At around 8:45 p.m., the police responded to a report of two municipal enforcers having trouble with a motorist on Boulevard Barnaart. The man had been throwing beer bottle at the enforcers, according to the police.

When the police approached, the suspect turned on his car, the police said. "Police officers quickly had to jump to the side as the man accelerated and backed up," the police said. The officers used pepper spray to get the man to stop. "That seemed to work at first, but the man accelerated again and quickly drove forward. Again the police had to get away from the oncoming car."

The suspect collided with various vehicles, including a parked police car. Here, the officers were able to remove him from the car, arrest him, and take him to a police station.

According to the police, the man was visibly intoxicated. "The police are conducting further investigation."