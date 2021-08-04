Travelers who travel back to the Netherlands from Belgium can be checked for their coronavirus certificate from Sunday, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee reported. Travelers who do not have a coronavirus certificate with them during a check will be fined 95 euros. There are no checks in the border region on the border with Germany.

The fact that there are no checks on the eastern side of the Netherlands is because the risk areas are mainly located in the south of Europe. Belgium, parts of France, Spain and parts of Portugal are yellow.

At the end of July, it was announced that travelers from 12 years old who come from EU countries with a yellow travel advice must have a corona certificate with them as of August 8. They must show this to the Koninklijke Marechaussee on request. This can be a vaccination certificate, recovery certificate, or negative test certificate. People who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus can demonstrate this in the CoronaCheck app. Other travelers must be tested in the country where they were staying before their return journey With a PCR test this is a maximum of 48 hours before departure, with an antigen test this is 24 hours. This is randomly checked by mobile team, said the spokesperson. There will therefore be no checkpoints of the Marechaussee.

People who do not travel with their own transport will be checked by the transport companies.

With reporting by ANP