The average number of new coronavirus infections fell over the past seven days to an uncorrected total of 3,031, the lowest number since July 8. That figure has been falling for over two weeks now.

Between Monday and Tuesday morning, 2,263 new coronavirus infections were registered by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), up about 100 from Monday. A week ago, 3,988 infections were detected on Tuesday, July 27. The week before that it was 6,783.

In the past seven days, RIVM registered 21,214 positive coronavirus tests in raw data, which was subsequently corrected to 21,005.

The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 rose to three in the past 24 hours, up from zero the previous day. That's not to say that all of these people died in the past 24 hours. When a Covid-19 sufferer dies, this is sometimes only passed on to the RIVM days or even weeks later. In the past, thousands of vases were reported only to Statistics Netherlands (CBS) as required, but not to the RIVM, which is voluntary.

Most coronavirus cases were found in residents of Amsterdam the last 24 hours, a total of 164. Rotterdam had 95 new cases and The Hague 87. Relatively many new coronavirus infections were also discovered in Tilburg and Zaanstad (42 and 39 respectively).

Since the start of the outbreak, people in the Netherlands have tested positive 1.87 million times. More than 17,800 people are certain to have died from the infection, according to the RIVM. At least 12 thousand additional deaths were reported to the CBS.