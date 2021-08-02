All Netherlands residents aged 18 or older who have an appointment for their second Covid-19 vaccination in the second half of August or later, can bring that appointment forward by one week from today, the Ministry of Health announced

According to the Ministry, health service GGD has enough capacity and there are enough vaccines in stock for people to get their second shot faster. Those with an appointment for a second shot after August 16 will receive a text message from the GGD, inviting them to move their appointment up.

Last week, the government already invited kids in the age group 12 to 17 to move their second shot up, so that they could be fully vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

The minimum time between two Pfizer vaccinations is 21 days. The minimum between Moderna shots is 28 days.