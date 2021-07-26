Teenagers' whose second coronavirus vaccination is scheduled for August 16 or later, will soon get a message from health service GGD inviting them to move up their second shot. The cabinet wants them to be "ready for the new school year", Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

As young people between the ages of 12 and 17 all received the Pfizer shot, it is relatively easy to move up their appointments. There are plenty of Pfizer doses in stock, and more injection slots available than needed. The only requirement is that there must be at least three weeks between the first and second shot.

The government also wants to accelerate the full vaccination of young people over the age of 18. But as this group is vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna, the implementation is somewhat more complicated, the Health Ministry said. "When enough vaccines become available, the acceleration of the group above 18 will start."