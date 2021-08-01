The Netherlands will likely remain red on the European coronavirus map for one week longer, AD reported. This means that restrictions against travelers from the Netherlands will continue to apply in a number of countries, including Germany, France and Norway.

Germany announced on Sunday tighter restrictions against all travelers coming from the Netherlands, including German citizens.

The European coronavirus map assesses the risk of contracting the disease of each country based on the number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past two calendar weeks. The map is updated every Thursday by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

There are four risk levels: green, orange, red and dark red.

As of Sunday, Noord-Holland, Groningen, Utrecht, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, Overijssel and Limburg were all on dark red. Flevoland, Friesland, Zeeland and Drenthe were all placed on the second highest risk level, red.

It was expected that the Netherlands will achieve a lighter shade of red on the updated version of the map with the exception of Noord-Holland. The region was predicted to remain on the Dark Red level which is only used for regions that produce an excess of 500 positive coronavirus tests per 100 thousand residents. Noord-Holland has had 553 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Despite the high number of coronavirus cases, the region has seen a steady decline in the number of positive tests. The two weeks on which the current coronavirus map is based showed 931 positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Wednesday, the Dutch government will reassess the risk level for each of the 25 security regions. Their evaluation is based on the number of positive coronavirus tests, as well as, the number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients. There are four risk levels on the Dutch coronavirus map: vigilant, concerning, serious and very serious.

Based on recent coronavirus statistics, Drenthe will be the only region going down to the second-lowest risk level. The remaining regions will all stay on either the highest and seond-high risk level.