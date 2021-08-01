The Dutch Cancer Societ, known as KWF, offered their knowledge and support to the residents living near the Tata Steel location in IJmuiden. Many in the area have called for an independent investigation into the steel producer’s emissions.

Area residents have lost confidence in the ability of the GGD and RIVM to carry out the research transparently. The KWF said they want an independent investigation because they believe the GGD is influenced by the lobbying efforts of Tata Steel.

Based on an investigation by the Noordhollands Dagblad, the director of GGD Kennemerland Bert van de Velden was said to have intentionally withheld the steel company’s name from a report on lung cancer earlier this year. The branch of the municipal health service denied the accusation.

Tata Steel is reportedly the largest source of air pollution in the region.

Earlier this week, IJmonding, Frissewind.nu and Schpaenduinen said they want to measure air pollution themselves with drones and underwater robots. KWF announced on Thursday that they are discussing with the interest groups how to collaborate in the investigation.

“We have many years of experience in this area of scientific research”, director of the KWF Johan van de Gronden said to the ANP. “Just like the residents, we want clarity about the reason behind the high lung cancer figures in the area.”

Peopling living in Kennemerland had a 25 percent higher chance of developing lung cancer than the average citizen. In densely populated neighborhoods, lung cancer rates could go up to 50 percent above the national average.

The steel company said they are taking the concerns of the residents seriously. “We invest hundreds of millions of euros in an action plan to reduce the impact of our company to a minimum. The process of which we sped up and put into effect with concrete measures.”