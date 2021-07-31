The 16-year-old Ajax player Noah Gesser and his 18-year-old brother died in a crash on Friday that occurred around 7:45 p.m. in IJsselstein. The young player was said to have a bright future ahead of him in the football industry, according to fansites. The news was confirmed by an Ajax spokesperson to De Telegraaf.

“All our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates”, Ajax Youth Academy tweeted.

The collision happened on the Weg der Verenigde Naties in IJsselstein when the car of Gesser and his brother likely ended up on the wrong side of the road and was hit by a taxi bus. The driver of the bus was brought to the hospital. He was not in critical condition.

Gesser began playing for Ajax in the summer of 2018 after transferring from the Alphense Boys amateur club. Next season, Gesser would have started for the Ajax Onder 17.

There will be one minute of silence for Gesser during the opening match of Ajax 1 and Jong Ajax. The flags will also be put on half-mast.