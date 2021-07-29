Currently, anyone who has received a Covid-19 vaccination certificate and tests positive for the coronavirus infection will not lose their valid QR code in the CoronaCheck app, according to a report in the Volkskrant. The code grants access to events, and can be used to travel outside of the Netherlands. The Health Ministry said they are aware this situation is not ideal and are discussing preventive measures.

“In the coming weeks, we will be looking into how the access testing system can be improved”, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told the Volkskrant.

The chances that a vaccinated person becomes infected with the coronavirus are significantly lower compared to someone who is not vaccinated, but it is certainly not impossible. About 15 thousand people in the Netherlands who are considered to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 tested positive for the coronavirus infection in July. Another 21 thousand were at least partially vaccinated against the disease.

As of now, the status of vaccinated people in the CoronaCheck app remains unaffected even if they were to test positive for the coronavirus. Due to their proof of vaccination, they still receive a valid QR code which can be used to attend events or go abroad. “A vaccination certificate is currently not linked to a validity period in the app”, the spokesperson said. Therefore, the Ministry of Health is now considering also having vaccinated people tested before granting access to events.

A GGD employee who wished to stay anonymous expressed their misgivings about the current state of affairs. “Strange that a vaccination certificate can override a positive coronavirus test. Such a person can still infect others.”

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, this event could be prevented if everyone sticks to the regulations. “People who test positive have to, even if they are vaccinated, go into quarantine”, the spokesperson emphasized.