For a long time it did not really matter what a man used as underwear. Men's underpants, or "onderbroek heren" in Dutch, were actually neglected for a long time. Underwear? That was only interesting for woman. The man? He was wearing whatever underpants his partner bought him. There was almost never any criticism of the choice. For a long time men did not care what they wore as underpants. Nowadays, however, men's underwear has become a full-fledged piece of clothing.

From loincloth to a Y-shape brief

The history of men's underpants dates back to 3000 BC. Back then, men suddenly wore a loincloth around the hips and groin. It is generally considered to be the first underpants and the first piece of clothing worn by man. The loincloth from then is no longer used in 2021. Today, the modern man opts for the well-known Y-shaped briefs, for boxer shorts with short and tight legs or for the original version of boxer shorts.

Initially developed for boxers

Those boxer shorts actually have an interesting history. The name suggests that the underpants could have something to do with the sport of boxing. In fact, it does have to do something with the sweet science. In 1925, boxer shorts were first developed, initially made especially for boxers. Nowadays, boxer shorts are the most worn underwear in the world worldwide. This is also clearly reflected in the choice you have. When it comes to color and design, everything is possible when it comes to these underpants. In addition, the molded pouch became standard on boxer shorts over the years. All men will agree that this is just a bit more comfortable.

Version with tight legs is more suitable under tight pants

Later a version with shorter and tight pipes was developed. Boxer shorts with these tight legs are more suitable for wearing under tight pants, among other things. After all, the regular boxer shorts are not always comfortable under slim fit clothing. Despite the advent of boxer shorts, men's briefs in the traditional Y-shape have always remained. Of course, these underpants have also developed well in terms of design and color options. However, in principle, they are still the briefs of yesteryear.

Men's underpants are finally taken serious

The biggest gain made in recent years is that men's underpants are taken seriously by men. Initially there was only attention for the brand, nowadays the man makes a careful choice when it comes to underwear. Requirements are set when it comes to wearing comfort and material, for example. The term sustainability is used, while more and more men are aware of the importance of good underwear as well. The underpants are the first layer of clothing and ensure hygiene and protection. It can also provide some support in certain places. Due to the strongly increasing attention for men's underwear, the trade in these garments has now become a multi-billion dollar business, which is a business that is far from finished.