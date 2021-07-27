Murdered crime reporter Peter R. de Vries will have a street named after him in his hometown of Aalsmeer. Peter R. de Vriesstraat will be located in a new residential area that will be built on the site of old TV studios, the Aalsmeer office of mayor and aldermen announced on Monday.

De Vries was gunned down in Amsterdam, shortly after leaving the RTL Boulevard studio, on July 6. He died in hospital on July 15.

His death hit Aalsmeer very hard, mayor Gido Oude Kotte said. The city wants to listen to the social call for a fitting tribute to the crime journalist. A street named after him near the new studios will be very appropriate, given De Vries' work on television, the office said.

"During his television career, Peter spent many hours in all kinds of TV studious with his various programs for producer Endemol," Oude Kotte said. "His tile in the 'Walk of Fame' in the Aalsmeerse Zijstraat is a testimony to this. In anticipation of the construction of the new district, the office of mayor and aldermen decided that a street will be named after De Vries in this construction project."

The late journalist’s brother, Wouter de Vries, recently said that the family would find a street named after Peter a fitting tribute. He called on Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema to consider this.