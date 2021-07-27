Luisterlijn, a government-funded helpline for anyone who needs a listening ear, received a record number of calls during the coronavirus pandemic. The 1,500 Luisterlijn volunteers had over 350 thousand conversations in 2020, an increase of 12 percent compared to the previous year.

"In 2020, the need was high due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and its social consequences," Luisterlijn director Leo Noordegraaf said. The helpline particularly noticed an increase in calls during the first lockdown, implemented in March 2020. "This caused negative feelings - anxiety, loneliness, and sadness - to increase. Fortunately, we were able to be there for many people."

During the first lockdown, calls to the helpline increased by 20 percent. Most callers, 56 percent, contacted Luisterlijn in the evening, night or early morning hours. The most discussed topics were day-to-day life, relationships, and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luisterlijn is available 24/7 at telephone number 088 0767 000, or online here.