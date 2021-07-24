Data from health officials showed that new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands reached the lowest point in 17 days. The RIVM said that another 5,323 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which brought the seven-day moving average down ten percent in a day.

That average stood at 7,289 after five straight days of decreases. It was 27 percent lower compared to a week ago.

New infections among residents in Amsterdam and Rotterdam also hit the lowest level since July 6. The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (358, 37% below average), Rotterdam (235, 42% below average) and The Hague (169, 22% below average).

While new coronavirus infections have been moving in the right direction, the Covid-19 hospital total was 2.5 times where it was at its low point on July 8.

There were 504 patients in care on Saturday, a six percent net increase in a day. Though the increase has shown signs of stabilizing, it has still gone up 11 straight days. The hospital total was 77 percent higher compared to a week ago. A similar increase would put the patient total above 900 by the end of next week.

The patient tally on Saturday included 116 people in intensive care, the most since the start of the month. That figure rose by nine in a day, after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths.

The other 388 patients were being treated in regular care wards, the most since June 15. That was a net increase of 18 patients.

Hospitals admitted 89 patients with Covid-19 between the afternoons of Friday and Saturday. With the exception of Tuesday, it was the highest number of patients admitted since May 30. Saturday’s patient figure included 17 who were sent immediately to intensive care.

Over the past seven days, hospitals have admitted an average of 75 patients per day, 146 percent higher compared to a week ago. Ten patients daily were sent straight to the ICU on average the past week.

To date, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 1,838,937 times.