During a large fire at an apartment complex in Eygelshoven in Limburg, one person died in the early Sunday morning hours. Multiple people were injured, two of whom had to be taken to hospital to have their wounds treated.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning. The entire complex consisting of around 35 to 40 apartments was evacuated. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes. Fire trucks from Germany arrived to help put the fire out.

“Due to the fire, one apartment burnt out completely and neighboring apartments suffered smoke and water damage”, the responsible fire department reported, according to NOS.

Residents were able to take shelter in the neighborhood center De Laethof. Many of the residents were elderly or disabled people.

“This has an enormous impact, especially two weeks after Eygelshoven was affected by heavy flooding”, Mayor of the municipality of Kerkrade, Petra Dassen-Housen, said on Twitter.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.