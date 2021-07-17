France has tightening its entry policy for travelers from the Netherlands and other high-risk areas in Europe. Starting at midnight on Sunday, travelers from the Netherlands who are not yet fully vaccinated must be able to show a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 24 hours.

Previously the test could have been completed within a time period of 72 hours before entry.

“Due the spread of the coronavirus being on the rise again at a global level and the rapid advancement of the delta variant on domestic grounds, the government has chosen to adapt its measures to control arrivals from third countries”, the French government stated in a press release.

The new rule will also apply to travelers from the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The Netherlands has been colored red on the European coronavirus map since Thursday. Groningen has been colored dark red, the work risk level. The country's status was changed after data showed the fastest rate of increase for coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

Belgium has announced it will soon also implement a rule requiring visitors from the Netherlands to present a negative coronavirus test when crossing the border. A quarantine obligation may also apply to travelers from the Netherlands. The rule will apply to anyone who spent longer than 48 hours in the Netherlands.