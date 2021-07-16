Belgium will soon implement a rule requiring visitors entering from the Netherlands to present proof of a negative coronavirus test when crossing the border, newswire ANP reported. A quarantine obligation of up to ten days may also be required, according to the Belgian government.

A negative test prior to entry will not be required for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but they can be ordered to take a coronavirus test upon arrival. In that case they will have to remain in quarantine until the results are known. People under the age of 12 are exempt from the negative test requirement before and after arrival, but can also be ordered to quarantine.

The Belgian government has not announced when the testing and quarantine rules will take effect. Belgium often updates its travel restrictions on Sundays, which then take effect a day later. The Netherlands was placed at the second worst "Red" level by the ECDC on Thursday, with the province of Groningen categorized at the most-serious "Dark Red" level.

The stricter rules are expected to be enforced for anyone who has spent more than 48 hours in an EU country classified by the ECDC as being at serious risk of coronavirus infection. Additionally, Belgium only requires the test and quarantine procedures for people who plan to stay in the country for more than 48 hours.

Those transiting through the country to arrive at another destination are exempt from the rule, ANP noted.