On the latest coronavirus risk level map for the different security regions in the Netherlands that will be released on Tuesday, several regions will be at the highest alarm level, NU.nl reported. The Netherlands will also probably reach a higher risk level on the European coronavirus map next week.

There are four risk levels in the Netherlands for the coronavirus: vigilant, worrisome, serious and very serious. Two figures determine the risk level per region: the number of positive coronavirus tests and the number of hospitalizations relative to the number of inhabitants. Currently, ten regions are at the lowest risk level and the remaining 15 are at the second-lowest risk level.

The coronavirus situation has already been classed as very serious in two regions, Health Minister Hugode Jonge wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer on Friday. At the time, infections grew the most in Amsterdam-Amstelland and Groningen. More than 250 out every 100 thousand inhabitants tested positive in these areas in a week with the situation worsening towards the weekend.

If the number of infections continues to rise in the regions of Kennemerland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Hollands Midden, Gooi en Vechtstreek and Haaglanden, these regions could also soon jump to the highest risk level.

Nine regions were heading towards the second highest risk level. This includes, Twente, IJsseland, North and East Gelderland, Gelderland Midden, South Gelderland, Zaanstreek-Waterland, Zuid-Holland, Central and West Brabant and Southeast Brabant. North Brabant might also be added to the list.

The remaining regions will likely reach the “worrisome” level on Tuesday.

The Netherlands will probably also change color on the European coronavirus map next week. As of Sunday, the country is predominantly orange with some areas even green. On the new European coronavirus map that will publish on Thursday, Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, Utrecht and Groningen will probably turn red, meaning foreign governments can advise their citizens against visiting the Netherlands. Heavier restrictions may also apply to travelers coming from the Netherlands.