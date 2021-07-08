The Dutch princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane have decided to get vaccinated against Covid-19, King Willem-Alexander said during his State visit to Germany. "The princesses have made it very clear that it was their decision, in consultation with us," he said, according to Nu.nl.

"All three of them are very eager to do their part in the battle against the terrible virus that has gripped us for almost a year and a half," Willem-Alexander said. "The more people are vaccinated, the better it is. We do not get vaccinated for ourselves only but for all of us, so that we as a society can open again," the king stressed.

Amalia is 17 years of age, Alexia is a year younger, and Ariane is 14 years old. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced last week the country would extend the vaccination process to include young people from 12 to 17 years of age. Only the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is approved for use in the Netherlands by people under 18 years of age.

Public health agency RIVM opened up the process for people born in 2007 to schedule their Covid-19 vaccination appointment on Thursday, meaning all three are eligible for their jabs. People below the age of 16 are required to consult with their parents before making a decision. People older than 16 can in most cases make an independent decision, the RIVM said.

He emphasized that he was not going to push others to receive the jab. "People can decide for themselves. As a family, we have followed the advice wholeheartedly," Willem-Alexander stated.