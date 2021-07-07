Organized crime must be tackled with a more well-thought and firm approach, Jan Struijs from the Dutch Police Association said during a broadcast of the NOS Radio 1 Journaal. The chair of the Association made the remarks in the wake of the attack on top Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries.

Struijs warned that organized crime has gotten out of hand and that numerous political figures are frequently threatened. Similarly, members of the Dutch police are sometimes also targeted. “How are we going to tackle this over the next ten years? This affects us all,” Strijs wondered.

Struijs said the event was "an attack on our rule of law and democracy". Similar comments were previously also made by Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, who spoke of "an attack on a courageous journalist and the free press that is so essential for our democracy; our rule of law."

"This was an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our rule of law," the Dutch King Willem Alexander said according to RTL Nieuws. He also referred to De Vries an "exceptional journalist".

"We want to express our dismay at this terrible attack. We wish all who are dear to him a lot of strength today and in these difficult times," the Dutch King also stated.

"We join the prime minister, royal family and Mayor Halsema in strongly condemning last night’s shooting of Peter de Vries. It was not only an attack on a Dutch national hero but an attack on freedom of the press itself. Our thoughts are with Mr. de Vries & his family," the US Embassy in the Netherlands stated.

The Dutch police has previously confirmed that a 35-year-old Polish man living in Maurik and a 21-year-old man living in Rotterdam were the two men arrested in a getaway car for the shooting.