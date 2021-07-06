Virologist Marion Koopmans has voiced her concerns over the effects of relaxation of Coronavirus restrictions, Dagblad van het Noorden reported. She has advocated for some of the measures to be brought back to avoid a new wave of infections. Moreover, she urged for stricter control of the basic Covid-19 measures particularly in relation to social distancing.

”If the numbers continue to rise, I wonder whether really large gatherings, such as festivals, would be a good idea this summer without further measures,” she said.

Koopmans explained that an increase in the number of infections was expected once most of the preventive measures were eliminated. “But it is clear that things are changing a lot faster than we would like,” she said.

Koopmans was an advocate for changing the rule that says a second vaccine dose immediately qualifies someone as being "fully vaccinated" for the purpose of going out for an evening. That changed on Tuesday to a 14-day waiting period. "There is also a need to tighten up Testing for Access,“ she warned.

The virologist further stated there was still a 'large group' of people who have not been vaccinated and could develop more severe forms of the disease if they contracted the virus. She warned that this group of people may drive up the number of hospitalizations.

Koopmans also warned that despite the fact that many people only experienced only mild symptoms, they could as well suffer from Long Covid complaints. "The pandemic is really not over yet," she concluded.