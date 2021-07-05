Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen scored another victory at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The resounding triumph marks the Dutch man’s third consecutive victory in the Formula 1 Championships.

"This is really great", said Verstappen following the win, according to NU.nl. "I didn't expect it to go so well. The whole team did a great job."

Verstappen previously won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, as well as French Grand Prix. The 23-year-old Dutch driver now extended the lead over his main rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points.

"It is never easy to make it happen when everyone points to you as a favorite," said Verstappen. "These weeks have been really great."

Sunday’s victory was another decisive one for Verstappen. He started from the pole position and kept the lead throughout the entire 71-lap race. He also secured the fastest lap of the race.

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, finished second, while Lando Norris of McLaren finished third despite a five-second time penalty. The next race in two weeks will be in Great Britain, Hamilton's home race.

"Silverstone is a completely different circuit", Verstappen said to Ziggo Sport. "But it's nice to take a big lead to England."