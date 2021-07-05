From today, all NS night trains will run according to pre-pandemic schedules again. The Dutch rail company resumed normal schedules for day trains on June 14.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying lockdowns, the nightlife routes Amsterdam-Haarlem, Utrecht-Amersfoort, Nijmegen-Utrecht, and Rotterdam-Eindhoven, among others, were halted for months.

But now that the Netherlands is easing out of its lockdown and society is opening up more and more, NS is ready to go back to the old night timetable.

"There are now also opportunities for people to go out on weekends, so we want to accommodate people with this," a spokesperson for the rail company said to ANP.