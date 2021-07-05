A coronavirus outbreak that closed down a number of Maastricht catering establishments is most likely the result of a staff party, the owner of the businesses in question, Christian Dodemont, told 1 Limburg.

"We wanted to celebrate the end of the lockdown with a barbecue for the staff, and then reopen without support measures," said Dodemont, who runs De Comedie, OLV2 and De Bóbbel around Maastricht's Onze Lieve Vrouweplein. The catering businesses were allowed to open in full just over a week ago, provided those on site either tested negative for the coronavirus infection, or were vaccinated against Covid-19.

The gathering was held at Rijckholt Castle in Gronsveld. According to Dodemont, all of the 50 attendees who joined the party previously were tested for coronavirus.

According to Dodemont, a number of people then went to a café In de Karkol, which is where they may have gotten infected. "We probably became infected there. Of course, it is a small place, but since we all tested negative it seemed safe to us. Still, I think we caught something there," he said.

The first employees reported feeling unwell on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Dodemont explained that most of them experienced only mild complaints. "But we did switch gears immediately. When it turned out that the employees tested positive for coronavirus, I immediately closed my business," said Dodemont.

Following the discovery, all employees once again tested for Covid-19. "I also went myself. The result was fortunately negative, but I am still in quarantine," said Dodemont.

The Maastricht café owner was hopeful he would be able to start welcoming guests again from Tuesday. "Then I'll have my second coronavirus test. If that comes back negative, the business will reopen."