An additional 1,545 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, public health agency RIVM said on Monday. That was the highest total since June 10, and it brought the seven-day moving average up to 992.

The average has increased 56 percent in a week, and reached its highest point since June 18. The increase was driven in large part by a surprising 244 new infections in Amsterdam, nearly 2.5 times that city's average.

The Amsterdam figure was the most reported in a single day in almost seven weeks. Breda and Utrecht were tied in second with 79 infections each. Breda's total was three-times its average, and Utrecht was also 2.5 times its average.

A surge in infections could also be seen in Groningen (79), which showed a consistent increase over the past week bringing the seven-day average to 36, a five-fold increase since last Monday.

GGD tracking 180 coronavirus cases from Enschede club

Meanwhile, in Enschede, 180 people who visited the Aspen Valley nightclub on Saturday, June 26 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. About 800 people in total attended the club that night, the first night clubs were allowed to open after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

All attendees were supposed to either be vaccinated against Covid-19, or test negative for the coronavirus infection. It was already clear that weekend that their were glaring deficiencies in coronavirus access testing in the Netherlands that weekend, with long waits, an IT failure likely due to a cyberattack, and some test subjects given a negative result without taking a test as compensation for delays.

"This is really terrible. We really did everything we could to get it all right and then this happens to you," said Tommy de Groot from Aspen Valley in an interview with RTV Oost. "We were so excited. You do everything you can in advance to arrange everything properly. We had our staff tested and had a strict check at the door. Security guards checked the negative test evidence before people were allowed in."

"You can see that things are going less well now, because we are already nine days after the party," a GGD Twente spokesperson told the broadcaster. It is not clear how many of those infected are vaccinated against Covid-19, nor is it known if any of the 180 are suffering severe symptoms of the illness.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has defended the Cabinet decision to allow people to go to a club immediately after vaccination, and not two weeks after getting their jab. That delay is crucial for developing the greatest protection against the coronavirus disease.

ICU Covid total dips below 100, but bounces up

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals rose by five percent on Monday afternoon to 236. That reflected a net increase of eleven patients in a day, all of whom were added to the ICU total.

The ICU briefly dipped below a hundred Covid-19 patients on Sunday, but rose to 110 by Monday. The other 126 patients were in regular care wards.

The hospitalized total of 236 patients was 29 percent lower compared to a week ago. A consistent similar fall will result in 170 patients in care by next Monday.

Patient coordination office LCPS said that since it last released data on Friday, 23 new Covid-19 patients were admitted into care. Three of them were immediately sent to intensive care on Monday, all the rest went to normative care.