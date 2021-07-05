After getting negative test results from a Testing for Access site, a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam spent Saturday night partying in full bars in the city. Only to find out the next day that a mistake was made and he had Covid-19 after all, he said to NH Nieuws.

The young man and his friends wanted to go out on Saturday and therefore went to the Testing for Access location in Halfweg. An hour later they all got negative results and so went out that night, ending up in jam-packed shot bar Chupitos. "I met a lot of people, hugged a lot of people," the man said to NH Nieuws.

He got home at 6:00 a.m. and went straight to bed. At 9:00 a.m. he was woken by a call from Covidia, the test provider. They had bad news. A mistake was made and he got the wrong test results. He was infected with the coronavirus.

Because he thought he was safe, the young man went out of his way to meet people and hang out with people. He now feels guilty, he said. "And now I have to send people a message: I do have corona."

A spokesperson for Testing for Access confirmed the mistake to NH Nieuws. "Two people tested positive at that test location and only this person went wrong. These are situations we must avoid," a spokesperson said. The organization is in talks with Covidia to ensure similar situations are prevented in future.