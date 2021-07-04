Police were alerted on Friday night by a private detective agency in Germany that a stolen luxury car was located in Veenendaal. The car in question was a black Audi R8 with 621 horsepower worth a whopping 278 thousand euros. The vehicle was said to have been stolen from a German rental company.

When officers reached the location, they found the vehicle along with the man who had rented it. He did not seem to be aware of any wrongdoing and was able to present a lease. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the case. Police said it is possible that the person renting the car fell victim himself to a false deal.

After the car was recovered, it was immediately returned to its rightful owner in Germany, although as it seems officers would have liked to keep the car a while longer. “Having it towed is part of the protocol, although we would have liked to drive the car back to Germany ourselves”, the police unit joked on Facebook.