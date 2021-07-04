One-fifth of people in the Netherlands have been leaving their car at home more often due to rising fuel prices.

Expenses at the gas station have been climbing due to increasing oil prices. A liter of Euro95 now costs more than two euros at some gas stations.

Nevertheless, a survey conducted by Hart van Nederland among 2,800 car owners showed that only a very small percentage of drivers are considering switching to a different mode of transportation.

One percent of respondents stated that they use the train more often to reduce petrol costs. Three percent stated that they tried to work from home more often. About 44 percent stated that they will take the loss and pay the higher price at the pump.

Respondents who said that they will continue to use the car at the same rate said they rely on their own transport. Additionally, people found it difficult to transition to other options such as electric cars, due to their higher price. “Other forms of fuel are unaffordable for many people”, one respondent said.

To avoid rising petrol prices in the Netherlands, 59 percent of car owners in the east and 81 percent of car owners in the south said they are prepared to cross the border to tank their car should costs continue to climb.