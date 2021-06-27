The price of petrol at the most expensive gas stations in the Netherlands has risen above 2 euros per liter, a first for the Netherlands, NOS reported. A number of staffed petrol stations along the highways began charging the high price for Euro95/E10, normally the least expensive petrol on the market, starting on Saturday evening, a survey by DirectLease Tankservice showed.

Prices have since dropped slightly. At the expensive motorway gas stations, people were paying 1.999 euros for a liter of petrol on Sunday afternoon. The average at along the motorways was about 1.934 euros, according to UnitedConsumers, though prices as low as 1.68 euros can be found in some areas off the expressways.

The price for diesel has also reached an all-time high, figures from United Consumers show. Drivers were charged 1.572 euros per liter of diesel.

Average fuel prices have been rising for since last fall. In May, prices reached 1.895 euros per liter, equivalent to the previous record set in October 2012. Diesel and LPG prices were then also close to a record high.

The growing price of oil is to blame for the record-high prices. Whereas demand for fuel was previously lower owing to the coronavirus crisis, and oil output was kept low, demand is again rising as more can be produced, consumed, and transported again. A barrel of Brent crude now costs more than 70 dollars, a half-year ago it was 40 dollars.

A significant portion of the price in the Netherlands is also attributed to taxes. When fuel prices at stations jump, people also pay more excise tax per fill-up.