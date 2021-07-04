People born in 2005 can now register online for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment, health minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Sunday on Twitter.

People in this age group can either make an appointment online or call the vaccination hotline (0800- 70 70). They do not have to wait for their official vaccination invitation to arrive in the mail

The adolescents will receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine which has been declared safe for everyone 12 years and above.

In the Netherlands, minors 16 years and older can decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated. Anyone younger than 16 requires the approval of their guardians. The goal is that all children 12 and older who want to be vaccinated have received at least their first dose before the start of the new school year.

Children and adolescents usually only become mildly ill when stricken with Covid-19, yet contracting the disease can still lead to complications. Additionally, adolescents are capable of transmitting the virus to more vulnerable people.

ID, appointment confirmation and a completed health survey need to be brought to the vaccination appointment. The survey is also available at the vaccination site.

The Netherlands will likely administer the 17 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Monday.