Three children were rescued from a locked car on Sunday, which was parked in temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius. The car was left in the parking lot outside of the coronavirus testing center near Schiphol Airport. Paramedics and the Marachaussee were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report that a child in the car was unwell.

"The children could not get themselves out of the car, and one of the children was unable to respond when addressed," the Marechaussee said of the incident. "We broke through the window to free the children from the passenger side. Fortunately, the children were fine."

The temperature inside a parked car will rise up to 40 degrees in just ten minutes when the temperature outside is 30 degrees. It will top 50 degrees inside the car in less than 40 minutes, according to safety training provider G4S.

The Marechaussee, responsible for protecting borders and airports, said it filed a report with child social services over the incident. The military branch used social media to remind people not to leave children and pets unattended inside a car when temperatures climb.

People who see a similar situation should contact emergency services immediately, the Marechaussee said.

The Marechaussee did not say if the incident happened at the GGD coronavirus test center in Badhoevedorp, or at a commercial test site located elsewhere in the area. The GGD site is also a mass vaccination point.

Anyone given a Covid-19 vaccine shot there is supposed to wait for 15 minutes before leaving to make sure they do not suffer from an immediate allergic reaction.