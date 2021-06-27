Police in Noord-Brabant seized the licenses of five drivers who took part in a street race in Oss, broadcatser NOS reported on Sunday.

One of the alleged participants was an 18-year-old male who is said to have had his license for four weeks only. He was accused of driving almost 140 kilometers per hour on the Graafsebaan, where the maximum speed is 80 kilometers per hour.

Another race reportedly drove at 163 kilometers per hour, the broadcaster stated. One driver was said to have exceeded the speed limit by 80 kilometers per hour on a provincial road.

The police also carried out more checks around Oss and in other places in the eastern part of the province. Fines were issued for driving without a valid license, disregarding overtaking rules, providing false identifying information, and for the handheld use of a mobile device.