The city of Amsterdam is considering capping the speed limit at 30 kilometres per hour on most of its roads, a spokesperson for the city’s alderman in charge of traffic issues, Egbert de Vries, confirmed. The city initially wanted to reduce the speed limit only on the route from Dam Square to Amsterdam Nieuw-West, but is now investigating if that can also be done throughout the entire built-up area, AD and Parool reported.

The new speed limit would be applied to the biggest part of the roads in the built-up area, while a handful of main roads would keep the old 50 km/h limit. Last week, De Vries already presented the new policy to involved parties such as small and midsized businesses and emergency services providers, as well as public transport and taxi companies.

The alderman finds that adjusting the maximum speed can make a ”huge contribution to improving road safety and quality of life.” De Vries planned to cast more light on his plan only once the council has been informed, which requires collegial decision first.

“We are extremely enthusiastic. This plan marks a milestone when it comes to car mobility in the capital. It will mainly contribute to road safety, the reduction of pollution, and will reduce noise pollution,” said a spokesperson for Amsterdammers voor Autoluw NU! The organization made up of forty residents' organisations has been advocating for the introduction of the measure for two years now.

The organization has also questioned whether the new rule would encourage people to drive less. “It remains to be seen whether the plan will actually lead to fewer cars in the city. We will likely still have the same number of cars which only drive slower,” the spokesperson said. More could be achieved by banning cars from the city centre altogether, according to Amsterdammers voor Autoluw NU!

Reducing the speed limit is in line with the national endeavours to improve the quality of life in cities. The city of Groningen is also working on a policy that intends to make the 30 km/h limit a new norm. According to AD, Groningen will not finalize policy until next year.