On Friday, June 18, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jong announced that the majority of Covid restrictions will be dropped as of June 26 as coronavirus infection rates decrease and Covid-19 vaccination figures rise. The Netherlands is pressing forward with the fourth and fifth steps of its six-step plan reopen the country.

Face masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces with the exception of areas where 1.5-meter distance cannot be maintained, including secondary schools, public transport, airports and taxis. One significant change is that nightclubs are also allowed to open their doors again for the first time since March 2020.

"Everything that is possible at 1.5 meters is allowed again. Without restrictions, closing times, alcohol ban and advice about the number of guests at home and face masks in stores", Rutte stated during the press conference.

Below, a full overview of remaining restrictions as of June 26 can be found:

Retails, gyms and services:

Visitors are still required to comply with basic rules, such as maintaining 1.5-meter distance

Face masks are no longer obligatory

Education and Childcare:

Basic rules, such as 1.5-meter distance, between adults and student in secondary education still apply

At home:

Employees who previously had to work from home will now be allowed to work 50 percent of their hours at the office, as long as, social distancing remains possible.

There are no more restrictions as to the number of guests that can be welcomed at home.

Hotels, hospitality and coffeeshops:

Fixed seating is mandatory. Sitting at the bar is not possible.

Visitors are required to maintain 1.5-meter distance from each other.

Nightclubs are allowed to open again. Entry is also possible with full Covid-19 vaccination or negative coronavirus test no older than 40 hours.

Entertainment, such as T.V. screens, is permitted again in the hospitality sector.

The sale of alcohol and weed past ten p.m. is permitted again

There are no more restrictions on opening hours

Sport and fitness:

Amateur matches are permitted again for everyone, including adults age 18 and older

Spectators for both amateur and professional matches are allowed again at 100 percent capacity, provided social distance can be maintained. Fixed seating is necessary.

Registration remains mandatory at gyms

Additionally, large-scale, registered events will be allowed again, starting June 30, provided visitors are either fully vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test. The remaining measures could be scrapped as early as August 13, providing the Netherlands continues to coronavirus infection number continue to fall.